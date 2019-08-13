CXC staggers regional release of 2019 CAPE, CSEC results

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced a new system for the upcoming release of May/June 2019 CAPE and CSEC examination results. Students in Jamaica will be able to access their CAPE results between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm today (August 13) and the CSEC results will be released during the same time period on Thursday, August 15, the Education Ministry said in a release.

CXC noted that in the past, students may have experienced access issues due to the high volume of traffic received on the CXC website, where the results were scheduled to be released at 10:00 pm EST, on release dates.

This year, in order to ensure that students have easy access to the results portal, CXC will release results at varying times throughout the day, the Barbados-based CXC office said.

Territories in the Eastern Caribbean will receive their results at earlier times than Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago on the same dates.

The new approach will mean decreased numbers of students visiting the website at one specific time. Results will be released to specific countries for a window of time between two to three hours on release dates. Subsequently, results will be available freely until the portal is closed.

CXC is this year marking its 40th anniversary of offering CSEC exams.