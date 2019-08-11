Latest News

CXC to determine fate of students caught cheating in Trinidad

Sunday, August 11, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago's Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will determine whether or not four students who were caught cheating during Caribbean Sec­ondary Ed­u­ca­tion Cer­tifi­cate (CSEC) Maths exams earlier this year, will be disqualified for a period of two years from all exams.

The students, from the Tranquility Government Secondary School who sat the exam in May, were caught cheating after a video was posted to social media showing them and other students us­ing their cell-phones to share an answer sheet.

According to the education minister, the disqualified students were the ones that were easily identified in the video.

It's reported that af­ter they were caught cheat­ing, the invigilators al­lowed the stu­dents to complete their ex­ams but warned that they would face se­vere con­se­quences.

The invigilators were later dismissed. 

In­ves­ti­ga­tions car­ried out by both the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion and CXC found that some stu­dents had re­fused to leave their cell phones with school of­fi­cials on the day of the ex­am.

Both the Ministry of Education and CXC have strict poli­cies pro­hibit­ing the use of elec­tron­ic de­vices dur­ing ex­ams.

The re­sults of the 2019 CSEC and the Caribbean Ad­vanced Pro­fi­cien­cy Ex­am­i­na­tion (CAPE) will be re­leased by the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion this week.

“Our stu­dents are do­ing ex­cep­tion­al­ly well as the pass rate is 94 per cent,” said Garcia, who was quoted by the Trinidad Guardian as saying that of­fi­cials were yet to com­plete the analy­sis of the CSEC re­sults but as­sured it would be done by Tues­day.

