CXC to determine fate of students caught cheating in Trinidad
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago's Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will determine whether or not four students who were caught cheating during Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Maths exams earlier this year, will be disqualified for a period of two years from all exams.
The students, from the Tranquility Government Secondary School who sat the exam in May, were caught cheating after a video was posted to social media showing them and other students using their cell-phones to share an answer sheet.
According to the education minister, the disqualified students were the ones that were easily identified in the video.
It's reported that after they were caught cheating, the invigilators allowed the students to complete their exams but warned that they would face severe consequences.
The invigilators were later dismissed.
Investigations carried out by both the Ministry of Education and CXC found that some students had refused to leave their cell phones with school officials on the day of the exam.
Both the Ministry of Education and CXC have strict policies prohibiting the use of electronic devices during exams.
The results of the 2019 CSEC and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be released by the Ministry of Education this week.
“Our students are doing exceptionally well as the pass rate is 94 per cent,” said Garcia, who was quoted by the Trinidad Guardian as saying that officials were yet to complete the analysis of the CSEC results but assured it would be done by Tuesday.
