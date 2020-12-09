CXC wants to return to using regular format for 2021 exams
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has advised that based on its psychometrical analysis, it is not recommended that they reduce the content coverage for their exams, but that they proceed with a delayed sitting of the exams from May/June to June/July 2021, given the ongoing pandemic.
CXC has also proposed to return to using the regular format of the exams: paper 1, paper 2 and the SBAs with 100 per cent moderation, Education Minister Fayval Williams told Parliament yesterday.
As a result of the pandemic, CXC had modified the 2020 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), which resulted in a delayed sitting, the removal of the paper 2, and the administration of paper 1 (multiple choice paper) combined with the SBAs, 100 per cent of which were moderated.
Williams said from consultation with high school principals, concerns have been expressed about the ability of students to complete these exams successfully
“Given the challenges with pedagogical continuity due to the limitations on in-person learning, the ministry shares these concerns and has begun further negotiations with the CXC,” the minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy