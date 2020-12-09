CXC wants to return to using regular format for 2021 exams

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has advised that based on its psychometrical analysis, it is not recommended that they reduce the content coverage for their exams, but that they proceed with a delayed sitting of the exams from May/June to June/July 2021, given the ongoing pandemic.

CXC has also proposed to return to using the regular format of the exams: paper 1, paper 2 and the SBAs with 100 per cent moderation, Education Minister Fayval Williams told Parliament yesterday.

As a result of the pandemic, CXC had modified the 2020 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), which resulted in a delayed sitting, the removal of the paper 2, and the administration of paper 1 (multiple choice paper) combined with the SBAs, 100 per cent of which were moderated.

Williams said from consultation with high school principals, concerns have been expressed about the ability of students to complete these exams successfully

“Given the challenges with pedagogical continuity due to the limitations on in-person learning, the ministry shares these concerns and has begun further negotiations with the CXC,” the minister said.