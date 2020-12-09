CXC working to complete queries and requests for reviews

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it is continuing to work “assiduously” to complete queries and requests for reviews, in order to finalise grades for its Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations held in July and August.

“We understand the psychosocial impact of the extended COVID-19 related circumstances and have heard the concerns of ministry officials, teachers, parents and students,” CXC said in a statement, adding that “these concerns are being addressed with further consideration of the hardships that students and their parents may have been experiencing.”

“In addition to the requests for reviews which have been submitted, CXC in accordance with the independent review team has been reviewing borderline cases, in particular single grade changes, as well as the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. This approach will help to expedite the process of reviews,” it added.

“We are committed to a thorough and speedy completion of the review process as we understand that the wait has been long for many. It is expected that this process will be completed shortly and we therefore request your continued patience and support as we carefully navigate this challenging period,” CXC said, adding that it will provide a further update next week during a media briefing.