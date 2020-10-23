Cabinet approves funds to address breakaway on Chovey Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, says Cabinet has approved $321 million to address a major breakaway along the Chovey road in St Mary.

The minister, who spoke with reporters following a tour of the roadway with senior officers from the National Works Agency (NWA) on Wednesday, said that the agency's engineers have come up with a design solution to correct the problem.

“The work will start very early to ensure that this problem doesn't occur again,” he said.

“Cabinet has approved it. It is in the Supplementary Estimates that have been approved, so we have the funds, we can move on and I am confident that the design that is shown to us here will work,” Warmington said.

He said that the work to solve the breakaway was not part of the contract to rehabilitate the Junction main road in the parish.

Director of Technical Services at the NWA, Roger Smith, who was also on the tour, explained that the corrective action will include erecting a reinforced concrete structure to retain the embankment “on which the road will be finally constructed”.

He said the project will include additional drainage to take water from the road to the Wag Water River.

For his part, State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament for South East St Mary, Dr Norman Dunn, said that the solution put forward by the NWA “will work for all the persons who pass through here”.