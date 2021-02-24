Cabinet approves transfer of management of St Joseph's Hospital to SERHA
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Cabinet has given approval for the transfer of the management of St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).
Currently, the hospital does not operate under the management of a regional health authority, but operates as a public health facility, which only offers private services.
This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post Cabinet press briefing today.
She said the hospital is classified as a public hospital under the National Health Services Act, and the Act allows for the transfer of the assets and liabilities to SERHA.
“The transfer will not impact the approximately 154 members of staff employed to the hospital or have any negative impact on the public-private partnership arrangement for the hospital to have a Centre of Excellence in Oncology and Nephrology,” Williams said.
