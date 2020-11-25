Cabinet approves variation of contract for CRH rehabilitation
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Cabinet has given approval for the variation of a contract in the amount of $111.8 million to M&M Jamaica Limited for the rehabilitation programme at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James.
The contract is for emergency works on the 10th floor and roof repairs.
“The adjusted contract amount is now $208.1 million,” said Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams during a post-Cabinet press briefing held virtually today.
Cabinet also approved the award of a contract in the sum of $69.8 million to King Alarm Services Limited for security guard services at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.
In addition, the Middleton Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) rural feeder road in St Thomas is to be rehabilitated, following a $60.6 million contract award to Contraxx Enterprises Limited.
“Cabinet also approved the award of a contract to Canadian Bank Note Company Limited for maintenance and support of the Jamaica Passport Issuing and Control System and the procurement of 1,150,000 electronic passports (ePassports) in the amount of US$16.3 million,” Williams said.
