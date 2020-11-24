Cabinet considering limiting public, private gatherings to 15 people — PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Cabinet is considering amending the Disaster Risk Management Act to limit both private and public gatherings to 15 people.

He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The Act currently limits public gatherings alone to 15 people.

Holness said the amendment is being considered for the Christmas period (December 2020 to mid-January 2021).

He said the prohibition on parties and events will also remain in place for the Christmas period.

The proposed amendments follow consultations with the church group umbrella body, private sector interests and the leader of Opposition, Holness said.