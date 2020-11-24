Cabinet considering limiting public, private gatherings to 15 people — PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Cabinet is considering amending the Disaster Risk Management Act to limit both private and public gatherings to 15 people.
He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
The Act currently limits public gatherings alone to 15 people.
Holness said the amendment is being considered for the Christmas period (December 2020 to mid-January 2021).
He said the prohibition on parties and events will also remain in place for the Christmas period.
The proposed amendments follow consultations with the church group umbrella body, private sector interests and the leader of Opposition, Holness said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy