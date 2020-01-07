Cabinet goes paperless

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cabinet members yesterday received secure laptops has part of the Government's transition to a paperless system.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on social media.

In a series of tweets Holness noted that all ministers received secure laptops in order “to facilitate the electronic upload and dissemination of confidential Cabinet papers at the first sitting for 2020.”

Holness said that the Government has long been engaged in creating a unified digital platform for all Government operations. He added that this was an important first step towards meeting the Government's objective of total digital transformation across the public service.