Cabinet subcommittee meets today to discuss surge in COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The subcommittee of Cabinet that deals with coronavirus (COVID-19) issues is expected to meet today to discuss the recent surge in cases confirmed in Jamaica and agree on measures to respond to the current situation.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made this announcement during his ministry's weekly COVID Conversations Digital Press Conference yesterday in Kingston.
“It is something that we monitor on a daily basis, and the Prime Minister is on record, as I am, of saying that if there are surges or spikes that require further assessment and response, then those decisions will be taken in the public health interest,” Tufton said.
Jamaica recorded its highest daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, with 98 persons testing positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is now 1,290.
The COVID-19 death toll also increased following the death of a 74-year-old man from Clarendon.
According to the ministry the 1,290 cases are classified as 429 imported cases, 404 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 104 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 117 are under investigation.
So far, 50,683 samples have been tested with 49,279 negative and 114 pending. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 new samples were tested.
