Cable theft disables Portmore's Municipal Blvd/Grange Lane traffic lights
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/ Grange Lane/ Passagefort Drive intersection in Portmore, St Catherine with caution as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.
According to NWA's Senior Communications Officer, Ramona Lawson, the lights have stopped working due to the theft of Jamaica Public Service (JPS) cables that feed power to the traffic signal cabinet.
Lawson said that some 35 metres of cable was stolen and while the JPS has responded to conduct an initial assessment, the wires may not be replaced immediately. As such she is reminding motorists that they should treat the affected intersection like a four-way stop and that no one has the right of way under the circumstances.
The NWA said that recently traffic signal equipment at other locations in the parish have been affected by either theft or damage. The Agency said that it is currently procuring emergency works to replace a dislocated signal cabinet which operates the traffic lights at the Linstead Bypass/Church Road intersection.
A motor vehicle ploughed into the signal equipment last month rendering the lights inoperable, NWA said.
