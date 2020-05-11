Calabar gets $1m donation from old boys in the Diaspora
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Calabar old boys chapters in the Diaspora have donated $1 million to the high school to help support its teaching and learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation was made last Wednesday as Jamaicans celebrated Teachers Day with the old boys declaring that it was made to honour the hard work and commitment of the teachers and support staff at the Calabar High School, and to thank them for their commitment and dedication to educating children.
In making the donation, the old boys argued that while the novel coronavirus has presented many challenges, including the sudden move to remote learning with minimal training for teachers, the teachers at Calabar have risen to the occasion and have become very creative to ensure continuity of teaching and learning albeit in a different environment.
Albert Corcho, principal of Calabar, thanked the different old boys for what he said was a timely gift.
According to Corcho, he was especially happy because his teachers have gone above and beyond and he is grateful for the work they continue to do for the students.
Corcho said the money would go a long way in meeting the needs of the school.
The principal added that although he was surprised by the donation, he knew that Calabar old boys have always rallied around the school.
Arthur Hall
