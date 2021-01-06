Call centre agent robs two of $1400, arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old call centre agent Rajeeve Smith has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident on Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James on Monday, December 28, 2020.

It is reported that about 1:30 pm, the accused and another man—both armed with handguns—robbed two men of $1400.

The accused was later apprehended by the police and subsequently charged on Sunday, January 3.

His court date is being finalised.