Call centre worker imprisoned for identity theft
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A 21-year-old St Andrew man has been imprisoned for identity theft.
He is Javier Smith, a former call centre agent, who was sentenced in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 24.
He was employed to a prominent call centre in the Corporate Area.
According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), between June 8 and June 24, 2019, Smith used his company's office domain to access 10 clients' information and forwarded it to an external source.
He was later found guilty on two counts of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction)(Special Provisions) Act and was sentenced to three years in prison on both counts, which are to run concurrently.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy