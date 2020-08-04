Call centre worker imprisoned for identity theft

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A 21-year-old St Andrew man has been imprisoned for identity theft.

He is Javier Smith, a former call centre agent, who was sentenced in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 24.

He was employed to a prominent call centre in the Corporate Area.

According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), between June 8 and June 24, 2019, Smith used his company's office domain to access 10 clients' information and forwarded it to an external source.

He was later found guilty on two counts of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction)(Special Provisions) Act and was sentenced to three years in prison on both counts, which are to run concurrently.