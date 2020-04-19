Call centres must become part of local association – BPO president

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Following recent restrictions on the business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector to curtail the transmission of COVID-19, there is concern in certain quarters that some call centres are not registered with the industry's local association, the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ).

“We are calling on the Government to ensure that all call centres become a part of the association, so that they can benefit from the guidance that they need to protect the welfare of their employees,” head of the GSAJ, Gloria Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE today (April 19).

Henry said that the Government should mandate through the Special Economic Zone Act, that call centres be a part of the association.

The GSAJ president made it clear that some entities who claim to be BPOs are not.

“I can't speak for those [unregistered] entities that are not a part of the association and not everybody who says they are a BPO are in fact a BPO,” she said.

Henry said that there needs to be a distinction of BPO companies in terms of breaches.

“The public is not making any distinction between BPO companies and that is something that needs to happen, as people need to understand that one company is not the sector.

“One entity that is operating as a BPO company is not the sector, it is one entity and when an entity offends, that entity is to be dealt with as one entity. Now, if it becomes widespread then there is cause for concern. I would say that those (call centres) that are operating under the radar, the Government will have to find a way through its agencies to ensure that they operate according to the standards that have been established by the agencies of Government and the industry association,” she stressed.

The BPO sector has been in the spotlight after an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees of the Portmore-based Alorica call centre. Up to Saturday, Jamaica had 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 84 being Alorica workers and four being contacts of the workers.

At least one call centre has been ordered closed following an inspection by the Manchester Health Department.

On Saturday, OBSERVER ONLINE reported that a BPO facility in the parish was ordered to cease and desist operations following an inspection of the call centre by the health department.

