Call for urgent activation of quarantine facility in the west

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says the Government needs to urgently activate a quarantine area in western Jamaica in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy said the greatest number of arrivals to Jamaica enter through western gateways including the Sangster International Airport and the major cruise shipping ports.

Therefore, he said Jamaica's western belt needs to be adequately resourced to provide guaranteed protection against the virus.

Dr Guy questioned the availability and functionality of the isolation/treatment facility at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in light of recent challenges and ongoing work at the location.

“It is our view that it would be more cost effective to relocate the present laboratories and reopen that specialised facility which was set up at Cornwall for Ebola, as it was built with infection containment specifications,” the opposition spokesperson said.

He said the Government needs to make the requisite funding available to ensure proper containment of the virus, should it reach our shores.

“We still question the preparedness of the country as we are concerned that apart from making statements, there is not much more that is being done. We have already questioned the state of preparedness of the isolation unit at the National Chest Hospital as well as those at the public hospitals,” Dr Guy said.

He noted that the non-availability of protective clothing and material is also of concern.