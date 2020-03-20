Calls mount for national recount of votes from recent Guyana election

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Calls are mounting from various organisations for a national recount of ballots from the March 2 election.

In a joint statement on Friday, the main opposition People's Progressive Party and a group of the small parties said they welcome and support the other calls for a full national recount.

The parties have come together to join the court case on the recount that is scheduled for today before Justice Franklin Holder.

The parties said they are working for a peace and legal resolution of the situation and they remain committed to respecting the results emanating from the recount and for democratic norms to prevail.

They said they support the call from the US State Department for a credible tabulation of the election results that reflects the will of the people of Guyana.

The joint release was signed by the PPP Civic, Change Guyana, The Citizenship Initiative, A New and United Guyana, The New Movement and the United Republican Party.