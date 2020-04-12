Cal's Manufacturing assists residents of quarantined Corn Piece district

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cal's Manufacturing Limited is the latest company to come to the assistance of residents in the quarantined community of Corn Piece in Clarendon.

The residents were placed under quarantine in March after the first reported death and the confirmation of several cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The donation was made last week at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's warehouse in Kingston.

Donated items include water, corned beef, mackerel, vinegar, syrup, ketchup, lime juice, among others.

During the handover manager of Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management in the ministry, Jacqueline Shepherd, said that the Government remains committed to ensuring the health and well-being of residents in the community.

“Packages will be assembled with the help of the Red Cross of Jamaica's recommended nutritional value, and will be distributed to the quarantined communities,” Shepherd said.

According to the ministry the packages will be distributed to the community every six days to replenish household supplies during the quarantine period.

To date, the Shepherd informed that the ministry has made four disbursements to the Corn Piece community.

Shepherd explained that the standard care package consists of rice, flour, cornmeal, sugar, milk powder (plain and flavoured), cooking oil, tinned food (corned beef, sausages, sardines, mackerel and vegetables), water, assorted juices and snacks for children.

A hygiene kit is also provided with basic sanitary and cleaning agents, including water, bleach, soap and tissue.

She encouraged other organisations to support the Government's COVID-19 response efforts.

“For this operation, we have been receiving a lot of donations. A lot of persons have been coming on board and donating and we are grateful for the donation,” Shepherd said.

Promotions manager at Cal's Manufacturing, Carol Ivey, said the company is committed to assisting Jamaica through this challenging time.

“In this time of need, what better time to be sharing with our Jamaican people,” she said.