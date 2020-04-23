Cameroon frees 1,300 prisoners in bid to stop virus
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AFP) - Cameroon has freed more than 1,300 prisoners in its two main cities in a bid to ease overcrowding and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.
In April, President Paul Biya in April signed a decree to commute sentences and free some prisoners as part of measures to combat the pandemic.
The justice minister said in a statement that 608 prisoners had been freed in Doula, the economic capital, and another 700 released in the capital Yaounde.
More prisoners in other areas are in the process of being released, the ministry said, with the exact number to be determined by commissions put in place to study who is eligible.
Cameroon has officially registered 1,163 infections and 42 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the second most affected country in sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa.
Cameroon has a prison population of around 30,000 with more than half of those awaiting sentencing and mostly held in overcrowded facilities.
Overcrowding, poor hygiene conditions and a high rate of illnesses such as tuberculosis, cholera and AIDS make the prison populations vulnerable.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy