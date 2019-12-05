Camp Road/Arnold Road traffic signals to be turned on this weekend – NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says that this weekend motorists travelling along Camp Road from Tom Redcam Drive will be able to make an exclusive right turn onto Arnold Road thanks to a filter light.

The NWA said the installation of traffic lights is part of the Camp Road legacy project which sees a 600-metre section of the roadway between Tom Redcam Drive and Arnold Road being upgraded.

The agency also said the project is now in the final stages of completion. It said the first phase of paving works was recently completed which created a higher capacity intersection at Arnold Road.

The NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said the lights will be commissioned in phases.

“The Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection will continue to operate as a T-Junction for the most part. However, motorists travelling along Camp Road from Tom Redcam Drive will now be able to make an exclusive right turn onto Arnold Road which will be controlled by a filter light,” Shaw explained.

The NWA said the roadwork aspect of the project is expected to be substantially completed by year-end.