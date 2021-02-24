Campaign financing final disclosure reports due March 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Registered political parties and candidates who contested the general election on September 3, 2020 are required to submit final disclosure reports as at March 2, 2021.

Two registered political parties and 139 candidates, including independent candidates, are expected to present final disclosure reports, said a release from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ).

Under the Representation of the People (Amendment)Act 2016, the final disclosure report outlining all election expenses and contributions received between August 11, 2020 and March 1, 2021, along with any other applicable declarations, must be filed with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica within the specified timeframe.

“Additionally, the campaign period expenditure report by registered political parties having contested the election is also due on March 2, 2021. Every candidate and political party must make declarations in the prescribed form, presenting same with the necessary supporting documents, to include copies of bills, description of service, invoices and receipts for contributions and expenses during the reporting period,” the ECJ said.

It said all accountable individuals and parties are urged to comply with the requirements of the Election Campaign Financing legislation. Any person or entity failing to file the applicable submissions will be subject to penalties and sanctions listed in the law and its governing regulations.