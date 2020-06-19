Campaign launched to boost clinic visits among pregnant women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) in partnership with the National Family Planning Board (NFPB) is launching a campaign to address issues identified as the main contributory factors to the high number of maternal deaths.

According to the NFPB, these factors include presenting late to antenatal clinics and delivery hospitals, poor management of non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes (sugar) and hypertension (high blood pressure) and risk factors such as obesity, poor nutrition and low activity levels.

The campaign has two components, dubbed 'Clinic is a Mus' and a 'Healthy Body is a Mus', and targets women of child bearing age, particularly those 35 years and older, and their partners.

“Reducing risks for maternal and infant mortality relies heavily on changing certain behaviours among our women. We have observed cultural beliefs that contribute to delayed antenatal care such as experienced mothers thinking there is no need to access antenatal care until near to delivery or that the older women in the family didn't go to the clinic and their children turned out fine so it isn't necessary. These beliefs pose a serious risk to both mother and child as high risk situations, many times, go undiagnosed until it is too late,” NFPB Executive Director, Lovette Byfield said.

“The NFPB believes that by taking proactive steps from an individual, family and even at the community level, paired with comprehensive information about pregnancy, risks, and healthy behaviours, we will eventually make a difference,” she continued.

Behaviour change communication coordinator and PROMAC project coordinator at the NFPB, Marion Waysome McIntyre, noted that strengthening the support systems already in place is a crucial part of PROMAC.

“We have been working with the health care workers involved in maternal and child care across the island to improve communication and maternal counselling between practitioners and clients. This, we believe, will enhance the level of interaction and encourage more women to be comfortable enough to maintain their clinic visits and take their reproductive health seriously,” she said.

“The campaign is a creative way of reinforcing the narrative regarding full utilisation of the health services and a mother's responsibility for the health of herself and her baby, as the campaign tagline says, 'Healthy Baby, Healthy You … It's easy to learn what to do!' The National Family Planning Board stands committed with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in ensuring the populace is equipped with the basic information required to make choices to enable better outcomes for mommy and baby,” Waysome McIntyre added.