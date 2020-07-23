Campbell believes agricultural sector key to Jamaica's COVID-19 recovery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Leslie Campbell, says agriculture will play a significant role in Jamaica's economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing staff at a meeting at the Hope Gardens offices of the ministry on July 23, Campbell pointed to countries such as the United States, Malta and Israel which have used agriculture as the base for their economic success.

Campbell, who was appointed to the ministry on July 17, also encouraged the staff to double their efforts to enable the ministry to achieve success.

“This is a very serious ministry. I am willing to put my hours in. So long as we have the work to do, I will be there. I seek the assistance of all of you and promise to be there,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, portfolio minister Audley Shaw welcomed Campbell on board to the ministry, noting that it had a “loyal and dedicated workforce”. He expressed appreciation to the former Minister without Portfolio, JC Hutchinson, for his contribution to the ministry and wished him well in his new stint at the Office of the Prime Minister.

For his part, Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence acknowledged the work of Hutchinson, and said that the ministry is committed to providing the newly appointed minister without portfolio with the requisite support.