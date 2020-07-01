Camperdown used PCJ funds for light, water bills

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Principal of Camperdown High School, Valentine Bailey says the bulk of the $6-million of Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) funds it was awarded by Member of Parliament Kingston Eastern and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell was used to finance the school's operating expenditure.

In a press release today, the principal acknowledged the receipt of $6 million on August 23, 2017 from Paulwell, who had undertaken to assist the school with fund-raising for the development of a mini-stadium.

The principal said the cheque was drawn on the account of the PCJ.

“While we did not solicit the funds, it was our understanding that the same could be used towards the development of a mini-stadium and if needs be, other areas to which attention was needed in the development of the school,” Bailey said in the release.

He explained that in seeking to make headway on the construction, the school encountered insufficient funds, having used a portion to do drawings and plans.

Bailey said that the remaining amount of $4.2 million was kept in an account at NCB Capital Markets, which he said

was used over time to cover school operating expenses, such as electricity and water bills.

“It has always been the intention of the school to replace the funds once we were able to get the project off the ground. Please note the MP was never consulted nor involved in any of the expenditures. Every dollar can be accounted for and we welcome and stand ready to cooperate with any investigations that may be deemed necessary,” the principal said.