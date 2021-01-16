Canada buys additional 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canada announced Tuesday a deal to secure an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow for more than half of Canadians to be inoculated before summer.
The American and German pharmaceutical giants will also accelerate deliveries of their jointly-developed vaccine over the coming months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.
"Between mid-April and June, we will have enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 million people," or more than half of Canada's population of 38 million, he said.
This -- along with the parallel rollout of a Moderna vaccine in December -- puts Canada "on track to have every Canadian who wants a vaccine receive one by September," he added.
Hedging bets, Canada has ordered and placed options with seven pharmaceutical firms for more than 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total.
As of Tuesday, Canada counted more than 673,000 COVID-19 cases and 17,000 deaths.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy