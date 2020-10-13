Canada can still celebrate Halloween — health authorities
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — The coronavirus pandemic has upended life around the world but there's no reason Canada can't still get some treats on Halloween — as long as measures to stop the virus's spread are upheld, health authorities said Tuesday.
"In my opinion, it's an important occasion. We have to keep events, important occasion for our society and it's very important for children," deputy public health officer Howard Njoo told reporters when asked about COVID-19 risks at Halloween.
"I encourage Halloween but with good public health practices," Njoo said, adding it is "possible to give candy, receive candy in a safe way".
But trick-or-treating on October 31 must be done outside houses, said Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.
She suggested creative methods for respecting health and safety measures, such as incorporating face masks into costumes, handing out candy with a hockey stick or using a "pool noodle" to keep distance between children.
Ultimately, however, given the disparity in the number of cases between Canadian provinces, it will be up to local officials to decide whether Halloween can happen, the health officials said.
As of Tuesday, Canada had recorded 185,371 cases of COVID-19 with 9,645 deaths.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy