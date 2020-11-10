Canada commits US$100k to tackle GBV, COVID-19 in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Canada, through its “Enabling, Gender - Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER)” Project, has allocated US$100,000 to Jamaica to assist efforts in tackling gender-based violence (GBV) and COVID-19.
The sum is part of US$1,149,000 that the Canadian Government has committed to a total of nine participating Caribbean countries.
Jamaica's allocation will be used to support immediate needs such as access to food and hygiene supplies and provide income and livelihood support including psychosocial support for some of the most vulnerable including women and girls, the elderly, persons living with disabilities and individuals who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19.
UNDP, who will be administering the funding on behalf of Canada, said it will be partnering with the Government of Jamaica through the Bureau of Gender Affairs and the Climate Change Division, UN Women and Civil Society Groups to carry out this work.
More broadly, EnGenDER is a key initiative that seeks to address the issue of climate change impacts particularly on vulnerable groups such as women, children, youth, persons living with disabilities, and indigenous and tribal populations.
In light of COVID-19, a portion of the project funding has been tailored to meet the needs of the host-countries' response to the pandemic.
