Canada probes Amazon over 'potential abuse of dominance'
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP)— Canadian authorities announced today they had launched an investigation into Amazon over "potential abuse of dominance" by the e-commerce giant.
The Competition Bureau's civil investigation seeks to determine whether Amazon has a strategy "that may influence consumers to purchase products it offers for sale over those offered by competing sellers."
The bureau said in a statement it is also probing whether Amazon is pressuring merchants from selling products at a lower price through other channels, including on their own websites.
"The Bureau's investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time," it said, calling on buyers and sellers on amazon.ca to submit relevant experiences confidentially.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company was cooperating with authorities in the investigation, adding that it continues "to work hard to support small and medium sized businesses who sell in our Canadian store -- and help them grow."
Like other tech giants including Google, Facebook and Apple, Amazon is the target of government investigations in places such as the United States and Europe, accused of dominating the markets and blocking competition.
Testifying before US lawmakers last month, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said small firms have plenty of options for selling their goods, but that his company was "the best one."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy