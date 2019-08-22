Canada supporting Caribbean climate resilience efforts

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Canadian High Commission to Jamaica has assured that Canada is committed to supporting the Caribbean's climate resilience efforts.

Development Officer, Public Affairs, Nadene Newsome, representing High Commissioner of Canada, Laurie Peters, at the graduation ceremony for the Dolphin Head Local Forest Management Committee Co-operative Society's Farmer Field School in Hanover, noted that in November 2017, following the regional devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria, Canada announced that C$100 million would be donated in support of reconstruction and climate resilience efforts in the Caribbean for the next five years.

“I am sure you will agree that the impact of climate change can already be seen and felt, not only in Jamaica, but across the region and we certainly anticipate more impact in the coming years,” Newsome said at the ceremony, held on August 21 at the Dolphin Head Reserve in Kingsvale.

Newsome pointed out that the support includes a number of initiatives that target all aspects of the disaster risk management cycle, including preparedness, response, reconstruction and recovery.

In the meantime, she congratulated the graduates. “We trust and hope that your time was well spent and that you will take the knowledge gathered from the training and not only apply it to your own activities, but also share it with your family, friends and the wider community.”

She also lauded the Dolphin Head Local Forest Management Committee Co-operative Society for “providing an excellent example of community outreach and development.”

Public Relations Officer of the Dolphin Head Local Forest Management Committee Co-operative Society, Norma Stennett-Gilzene, gave an overview of the initiative.

“We have a designated five-acre plot that we worked on with our farmers in the community of Kingsvale. It is a school where you do not use books and pencils, you are not enclosed in any buildings, so your (tools) are your forks, spades and machetes,” Stennett-Gilzene pointed out.

“We have trained over 40 persons overall. We do it as we see a need, and persons also call us to help out,” she said, adding that 20 participants completed the programme.

The Farmer Field School was conceptualised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and was brought to the island by ACDI/VOCA, which is a private non-profit organisation that promotes broad-based economic growth, higher living standards, and vibrant communities in developing countries.