Canada to host the world's female foreign ministers
TORONTO, Canada (AFP) — Canada will host the world's small but growing band of female foreign ministers for talks ahead of this year's UN General Assembly, Canada's Chrystia Freeland announced Sunday.
Freeland opened a meeting in Toronto of G7 foreign ministers with a session, co-hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, dedicated to her women counterparts.
Alongside the male chief diplomats from most of the G7 major industrialized powers, were female ministers from Ghana, Ecuador, Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala and Colombia.
Freeland said she and Mogherini had decided to host talks on September 21 and 22 ahead of UNGA just for these "inspiring" female foreign ministers.
"We are sure that such an initiative will give rise to some very constructive discussions," she said.
Mogherini explicitly linked the planned meeting to the subsequent UN event and added: "We believe that is going to be a very important way to open the doorway for understanding."
Freeland also noted that Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono had had dinner with the female envoys the night before.
"All of us women foreign ministers said we are often in meetings where we are the only woman, and so Taro got a little bit what it was like," she joked, thanking him.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy