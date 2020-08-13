Canadian gov't funds GBV, COVID-19 efforts in C'bbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Canada through its “Enabling, Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER)” project has committed US$1,149,000 towards efforts to tackle Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and COVID-19 in nine participating Caribbean countries, including Jamaica.

EnGenDER is an initiative that seeks to address climate change impacts particularly on vulnerable groups such as women, children, youth, people living with disabilities, and indigenous and tribal populations.

According to the High Commission of Canada in Jamaica, US$100,000 has been allocated to Jamaica. It will be used to support immediate needs such as access to food and hygiene supplies and provide income and livelihood support, including psychosocial support for some of the most vulnerable, including people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, as a portion of the project funding has been tailored to meet the needs of the host-countries' response to the pandemic.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who will be administering the funding on behalf of Canada, will be partnering with the Government of Jamaica through the Bureau of Gender Affairs and the Climate Change Division, UN Women and civil society groups to carry out this work.

“Canada continues to be a supportive and responsive partner in Jamaica's quest towards economic and climate resilience. Our work through the EnGenDER project is yet another example of that commitment – in this case by delivering timely and targeted support to allow Jamaica to strengthen disaster recovery mechanisms,” stated Laurie Peters, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica.

She further noted, “As a strong advocate when it comes to ensuring the health and safety of women and girls, Canada recognises the considerable impact of this COVID-19 pandemic and is pleased to work with UNDP and other partners as Jamaica seeks to advance its Vision 2030 national development agenda in these uncertain times.”

Head of office at the UN Women Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean, Tonni Brodber added that the project is important because "while home is a place of refuge for many, it can be a terrifying place for some".

"Violence against women levels in Jamaica were already high, at 27.8 per cent of ever-partnered women reporting at least one act of physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. After consultation with the National Gender Machinery, UN Women proposed reprogramming to sustainably meet the needs identified by those who provide direct services to survivors. We are thankful that our partners were responsive and flexible to ensure that the programme adapted to meet the immediate needs identified by our partners,” she said.