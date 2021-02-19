Canadian killed in St Mary motorcycle crash
ST MARY, Jamaica –The Annotto Bay Police in St Mary say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motorcycle crash along the Colerain main road in the parish on Wednesday, February 17, which claimed the life of 38-year-old Canadian, Simone Belgrave.
Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that Belgrave was a pillion on a motorcycle travelling along the main road about 5:30pm, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree and a utility pole.
Belgrave was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
