Canadian man to answer to cocaine charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A Canadian man who was arrested on Sunday, December 8, while trying to board a flight with $1.5 million worth of cocaine is to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, December 18.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Fredrick Williams, a tiler of Mississauga, Canada.

Williams was arrested at the Sangster International Airport as he attempted to board a flight destined for Toronto, Canada.

Lawmen said that during the security screening, Williams' behaviour aroused the officers' suspicion.

He was taken to the hospital where x-ray scans reportedly showed anomalies.

The police said he later expelled 142 homemade capsules containing cocaine.

Williams is to answer to charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.