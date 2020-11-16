Canal cleaning to disrupt water supply in Portland
PORTLAND, Jamaica— The Portland communities of Port Antonio, Grants Level, Dragon Bay, Berridale, Fellowship, Stanton, New Road, Boundbroook, Norwich, Tan Hope, Prospect District and Drapers are expected to be without water supply for two hours on Thursday, the National Water Commission has advised.
The Commission said the temporary disruption of service is a result of scheduled cleaning of the canal at the Grants Level Treatment Plant.
The service is expected to last from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, the NWC said.
It urged customers served by the facility to store water for use during the disruption period.
