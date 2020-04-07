Cancer successfully removed from Dr Peter Phillips – medical team

KINGSTON, Jamaica -The Opposition People's national party has just issued the following statement on the health of leader, Dr Peter Phillips.

"The Officers of the People's National Party were this afternoon briefed by the medical and surgical teams attending to Party President, Dr Peter Phillips, and have expressed confidence in his full and complete recovery.

Based on the information available, the medical team is expressing confidence that they have successfully removed cancerous tissue from the colon on March 23, 2020 and Dr Phillips is now recuperating at home. The medical team has also determined that Dr Phillips will be in need of further treatment over the next few months as he continues in his public duties.

The party officers said they fully understood and supported the doctors' position of not making a public statement before completing their testing and evaluation regime, and are imploring all Jamaicans to support Dr Phillips' need for privacy to this time as he enters the next phase of recuperation.

The PNP officers are also assuring PNP members and supports that during the next two weeks, while the President is on leave, regular party activities, permissible within the COVID-19, will proceed apace and the party will continue to play it part in ensuring compliance with the national emergency.

Dr Phillips will continue to provide direction and guidance to the party, and will increase his level of public duties on the advice of the medical team.

The Party will provide another update on the Leader's condition, when warranted."