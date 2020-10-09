Cancer surviving senator urges people to get screened for breast cancer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the nation observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Government Senator, Dr Sapphire Longmore is encouraging more people to get screened for the disease, as early detection is key in the cancer fight.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October each year in countries across the world to increase attention and support for the awareness, and to promote early detection and treatment of the disease.

“It's three years for me since I have been diagnosed and I don't see myself as a survivor; I see myself as a 'thriver', and that is what I wish and know is possible for anyone who faces such a daunting diagnosis. It can be a very traumatic, very earth-shattering moment when someone comes to the realisation that they may be afflicted with something like the 'big C', like cancer,” she shared.

Dr Longmore was speaking at today's sitting of the Senate, at which the senators spoke about the importance of awareness.

She also urged the maintenance of healthy lifestyles, noting that this coupled with early detection can alter the outcome for people who have been diagnosed.

“It is the preparation that you do before; it is the way that you live your life that can make the difference in terms of the outcome. No two cancers are the same, no two circumstances are the same, but there are certain fundamental measures that one can do to enable one's chances,” she argued.

These include maintaining a healthy diet, exercise, adequate rest, frequent screening and health check-ups.

Dr Longmore also encouraged people to acquire health insurance, pointing out that this will offset some of the expenses associated with the disease.

She noted that the country has made significant strides in increasing access to screening and treatment.

Dr Longmore expressed gratitude to members of the Senate and all the people who have journeyed with her during her diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

For her part, Opposition Senator Sophia Fraser Binns said cancer awareness is critical, noting that having an insurance policy in place “makes the difference between life and death… and the type of life you can live for those of us who manage to survive”.

“I am very pleased to say I have been informed of insurance companies that have taken the steps to treat with some of these female specific illnesses. I am very pleased about that,” she said.

-JIS