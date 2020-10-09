Candidates to submit Election Expenditure Report by October 15 — ECJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Candidates who contested the September 3 General Election are to submit their Return of Election Expenses by Thursday, October 15, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) said today.
The ECJ noted that candidates or their official agents are required under the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) to submit the report within six weeks of the election.
Currently, the law limits election expenditure by a candidate, whether independent or representing a political party, to a maximum of $15 million.
The report should be submitted on the prescribed form (Form 22 – Return of Election Expenses) to the Returning Officer for the constituency in which the candidate contested the election or to the Director of Elections at 43 Duke Street, Kingston, the commission said.
Additionally, the ECJ said candidates are required to submit a Declaration of Candidate (Form 7) by October 15, which should state that he/she has not received contributions from an impermissible contributor described by section 52AT (1) of the ROPA.
