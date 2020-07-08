Candlelight vigil for Supt Clunis set for today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), along with family members, friends and well-wishers of the late Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis will be hosting a candle light vigil in his memory today.

The vigil is scheduled for 6:00 pm at the National Police Academy in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Supt Clunis passed away moments before he was to be discharged from hospital a week ago.

The former head of the Anti-Lottery Scam task force was one of four cops shot during a pre-dawn police operation in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 12. Two of them, Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton, died that day.

Clunis was 52.