'Caning is not an option' Young Jamaica tells JTA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Youth Arm of the Jamaica Labour Party, Young Jamaica, says it is disappointed with the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) president's clear inability to appreciate that “caning is outdated, grotesque, draconian and plainly abusive to our children.”

JTA President Owen Speid, while speaking with Top of the Morning host Richie B on The Edge 105 FM last Thursday, said the punishment currently being meted out to students is ineffective.

“These children nowadays will tell you that they will hurt a child and take some days. In other words, the punishment that they are given by way of suspension, that is not effective because some of them would maybe rather stay home... What we need [is] to revert to the days when a student like this one should be caned, and I make no bones about that. I don't care what the human rights people want to say,” he said then.

Young Jamaica, in a statement today, said that it is vehemently opposed to this backward way of thinking and strongly urge the JTA to begin devising a new message of discipline and respect from our children.

“We are of the view that the indiscipline being experience in our schools are as a result of poor parenting and hence, we will continue to advocate for our parents to do more in engendering a culture of respect and discipline in their children,” the body said.

“We are even more alarmed by the gross disrespect and wonton disregard for the rights of our children shown by the JTA President, Mr Owen Spied. His commentary suggests his lack of care for the good work being done by human rights advocates to protect our children. From Mr Speid's comment, it is clear that there are some members of our education system who will have to begin shifting their minds away from using corporal punishment as the method of discipline, and start asking themselves what other non-violent method can be used to instil discipline in our schools,” the body added.

“We empathise with our teachers as the task ahead seems daunting but must encourage them to allow their passion to be their guide as the nation will fail if our teachers fail,” Young Jamaica said.