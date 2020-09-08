Cannabis Licensing Authority committed to facilitating import, export

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Director of Research Development and Communications at the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), Felicia Bailey, says the agency is committed to facilitating the import and export of cannabis until the import/export regulations are promulgated.

Under the interim measures, licensees can export cannabis inflorescence/buds and extracts from Jamaica to jurisdictions across the world. CLA licensees have exported to countries such as Canada, Australia, Israel, Zimbabwe and the Cayman Islands.

“Getting into the global space is what we are aiming for, as becoming global players is very important, and that is why we are doing all that we can to ensure that our licensees have that ability to export and they have been taking advantage of that opportunity,” said Bailey.

Since November 2018, the CLA has issued 15 export authorisations for various purposes, including research, cultivation and manufacturing of medical products.

Exports by licensees have totalled 534,411 grams of dried cannabis products, including flowers, buds and seeds and 600 millilitres of resin oil and 17,500 millilitres of cannabis tinctures.

Bailey said licensees must satisfy specific requirements in order to be granted export authorisations.

“Licensees wishing to export cannabis must present to the CLA a valid import permit from the importing country, and the country must have a similar regime to Jamaica, that is, a regime for medical, scientific and therapeutic use of cannabis,” she noted.

The receiving country must be a signatory to the United Nations (UN) International Drug Control Conventions, in particular the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, as amended by the 1971 Protocol.

The CLA is an authority under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries that was established in 2015 under the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act (DDA) with a specific role to establish and regulate Jamaica's legal cannabis and hemp industry.