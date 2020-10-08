Car slams into tree, killing driver

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A St Catherine man died on Tuesday from injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on Grange Lane in Portmore in the parish.

He is 33-year-old Phillepo Swaby of a Portmore address.

According to the police, Swaby was travelling along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of his Toyota Probox motor car and crashed into a tree.

The incident happened about 9:00 pm.

Swaby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.