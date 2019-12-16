Car thief arrested

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have arrested a man following an incident in which a taxi operator was robbed of his car and other belongings at gunpoint at the Southborough roundabout in Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday, December 11.

Detectives recovered the motor car and arrested and charged 25-year-old Cheddo Murray in connection with the incident.

Lawmen said Murray, otherwise called 'Diego', a graphic artist of Daytona, Portmore in the parish, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The police said that about 9:15 pm, Murray and another man boarded the taxi, posing as passengers.

Murray then reportedly brandished a firearm and robbed the taxi operator of cash and his motor car.

According to the police, the taxi operator escaped from the vehicle and reported the matter to the police. The vehicle was recovered in St Andrew.

Murray was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out by the complainant.