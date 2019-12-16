Car thief arrested
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have arrested a man following an incident in which a taxi operator was robbed of his car and other belongings at gunpoint at the Southborough roundabout in Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday, December 11.
Detectives recovered the motor car and arrested and charged 25-year-old Cheddo Murray in connection with the incident.
Lawmen said Murray, otherwise called 'Diego', a graphic artist of Daytona, Portmore in the parish, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.
The police said that about 9:15 pm, Murray and another man boarded the taxi, posing as passengers.
Murray then reportedly brandished a firearm and robbed the taxi operator of cash and his motor car.
According to the police, the taxi operator escaped from the vehicle and reported the matter to the police. The vehicle was recovered in St Andrew.
Murray was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out by the complainant.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy