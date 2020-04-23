Care packages for healthcare workers in Clarendon and St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Healthcare workers on the COVID-19 wards at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and the May Pen General Hospital in Clarendon, recently received care packages from liquefied natural gas (LNG) provider, New Fortress Energy, as a show of thanks for their hard work in the fight against the pandemic.

New Fortress Energy is the latest in a string of corporate companies to show their appreciation for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who was present at the for the handover at the Spanish Town Hospital, commended the company for their act of geneoristy.

“Our health care workers are the true heroes in the fight against COVID-19, selflessly risking their lives on the front line daily to ensure that lives are saved. Quite frankly, we cannot thank them enough for the work they have and continue to do but it does bring joy to see Jamaica standing behind them and making efforts to thank them through kind gestures like this. So on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Government of Jamaica, I would like to thank New Fortress Energy for showing their appreciation to our heroes and for highlighting to all of Jamaica that everyone counts in the fight against COVID-19,” the minister said.

Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury lauded healthcare workers and thanked the LNG provider for their donations.

“We are inspired by the dedication and compassion of all our health care professionals across the island especially during this time. Even with their own families at home, they continue to work long hours and they remain dedicated to helping to restore health among the population. On behalf of the entire parish of Clarendon, we sincerely thank New Fortress Energy for their generosity towards our health care professionals at the May Pen Hospital,” the Custos said.

Representatives from global non-profit organisation Food for the Poor and New Fortress Energy were also present at the distributions.

Vice President, Public Affairs for New Fortress Energy, Verona Carter said; “We are immensely proud to join Jamaica in recognising and saluting all of our hard working and dedicated health care workers who are risking their lives and health on the front line every day. It's most heart-warming to see how the entire nation – led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister Tufton and the entire government body continue to stand behind them.”

“As we continue to go through this global pandemic, we recognise that how we come out on the other side is hugely dependent on how we go through it together and so we are proud to be playing our part,” she added.

New Fortress Energy Foundation also recently announced that it will be providing care packages for vulnerable families in the Old Harbour Bay and the Hayes refinery communities over a three-month period. Distribution of the packages, which began on March 25, is being delivered on a bi-weekly basis, the company said.

New Fortress Energy is a major partner with the Government of Jamaica in transforming the country's energy sector to liquefied natural gas. In 2019, NFE and the Government of Jamaica proudly unveiled the historic floating storage regasification terminal in Old Harbour, which provides natural gas to JPSCo's 190-megawatt gas fired power plant in Old Harbour. The energy company also recently completed and commissioned its CHP plant at JAMALCO in Halse Hall, Clarendon.