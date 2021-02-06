Carib Cement Company donates $5.1m in school and technology supplies to students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carib Cement Company Limited has donated vouchers, valued $5.1 million, for the provision of technology and general school supplies to 44 students.

The beneficiaries are drawn from communities in proximity to the company's plant and quarries in east Kingston, Bull Bay and Clarendon.

Some of the students will receive vouchers for laptop computers and MiFi internet connectivity devices, along with data credit for six months, while others will be able to access general school supplies.

All vouchers are redeemable at select bookstores and computer outlets.

Additionally, 10 laptops will be donated to teachers to assist with the delivery of online instructional delivery.

The symbolic handover of the provisions took place at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in Kingston yesterday.

Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, commended the corporate entity for its philanthropic efforts and encouraged the students to utilise the gifts wisely.

“We want to ensure all our students are connected and gain the skills they need to operate in a world that is becoming more technology infused. We have to ensure that you become the next set of productive Jamaicans who are going to help us move our economy and development forward,” she said.

In his remarks, Carib Cement General Manager, Yago Castro, said the gesture forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

“As part of our programme which, this year, has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have been trying to do our best to allocate funds for something as important as education,” he said.

Noting that the company invested approximately $10 million in support to the sector during 2020, Castro said the entity also donated health and safety items, valued $2.3 million, to schools.

These include sinks for hand wash stations, hand sanitisers and soap, thermometers and automatic hand sanitiser dispensers.

Additionally, Castro said $2.5 million was allocated to purchase uniforms for several schools.

The company also donated $1 million to the MultiCare YUTE Foundation and $250,000 to expand the delivery of an online Math learning programme developed by the Rockfort Youth Development Council.

— JIS