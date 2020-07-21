Caribbean Airlines to begin serving Eastern Caribbean routes from Wednesday
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The state-owned Caribbean Airlines says it will launch its services to the Eastern Caribbean from Wednesday.
CAL said that the service will operate from Barbados and the flights will initially operate between Barbados to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada with other destinations to be added once the regulatory approvals are received.
On Tuesday, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, announced that his administration had given the green light for CAL to fly into Dominica.
CAL said that the route expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is part of its “current strategic plan” and that earlier this year it had acquired additional aircraft and resources including pilots and cabin crew to support this initiative.
“Transport is a main pillar of Caribbean states, where it provides a space for the facilitation of trade, investment, and the movement of people. Regionally and internationally, there is a lot to restart, and subject to regulatory approvals Caribbean Airlines is resuming our 2020 plans to expand routes in the Eastern Caribbean,” said CAL chief executive officer, Garvin Medera.
“This will begin from Barbados, as its borders are now open to commercial services. For us, improving connectivity is a strategy that has been in the making and we have carefully planned for this expansion, using data and other research to guide our decisions.”
The move by CAL comes as shareholder governments of the regional airline, LIAT, move towards the liquidation of the Antigua-based airline.
But Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced Tuesday that he had unveiled a reorganisation plan for the airline including the acquisition of the LIAT shares owned by Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.
Browne said he expects the “far leaner and commercially viable” LIAT to become operations within the next 60 to 90 days.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy