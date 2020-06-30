Caribbean Airlines to resume flights out of Jamaica

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says it will resume its regional and international operations from July 6 on a phased basis out of its hub in Jamaica.

The airline, like many others worldwide, was grounded as countries closed their borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed more than half a million and infected in excess of 10 million others worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.

In a letter sent to customers, CAL thanked them for “bearing with us during what has undoubtedly been an extremely challenging period”.

“We empathise with everyone whose families and travel plans may have been affected by restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the virus. I am pleased to let you know, starting July 6, Caribbean Airlines will be resuming international and regional scheduled flights, on a phased basis, out of our Jamaica hub,” said the letter signed by the airline's chief executive officer, Garvin Medera.

Medera said that initially, the airline will be providing daily flights between Kingston, Jamaica and New York, weekly flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Toronto, Canada on Wednesday starting July 8. He said that this is to be increased to twice weekly with an additional service on a Sunday from July 19.

CAL will have twice weekly flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday and Friday.

The airline, which recorded a loss of more than US$14 million during the period March 23 to April 30, said that the sale of tickets for its flights began on Monday and that “pending approvals, we plan to reintroduce our daily Kingston to Miami, FL. route shortly after these initial services.

“Later in July, we plan to reopen our network from Antigua and Barbados to regional destinations; as well an additional service to New York out of Montego Bay,” Medera added.

He said as the regional countries slowly begin to open their borders, CAL was looking forward to expanding its schedule further.

“At present, Trinidad and Tobago is still closed to routine international travel, but we hope to resume normal services soon,” Medera said, adding “there are a number of changes to the way we travel by air in order to keep our employees and passengers safe”.

“Caribbean Airlines has remained at your service to the best of our ability despite the recent disruptions. The Trinidad to Tobago air bridge has continued to operate throughout the crisis and we are currently increasing the number of daily flights to meet demand.

“In addition, we have worked with a number of Caribbean governments to arrange repatriation flights for hundreds of citizens trapped out of their home country, with more planned. Further information on repatriation travel is available on our website,” Medera said.