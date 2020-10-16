Caribbean Americans urged to vote in US Presidential elections

NEW YORK (CMC)— A broad-based, non-partisan Caribbean group in the United States is urging Caribbean Americans to cast their ballots in the November 3 Presidential elections.

The group – which comprises young Caribbean American leaders, known as the Caribbean American Vote, Planning Committee – told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that it is “dedicated to ensuring eligible Caribbean American voters throughout the US can have their voices heard by Election Day”.

The group has, therefore, established a national nonpartisan “get-out-the-vote” virtual event for Saturday, “aimed at increasing overall Caribbean American voter participation in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

It said, “2020 is a critical year for democracy and the Caribbean American community. As the US continues to grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, several emergency measures have been put in place to protect public health and every eligible citizens' right to vote in the November election.

“In response, we need to ensure our community has all of the information needed to vote safely in unprecedented ways, demonstrating the full power of the Caribbean American vote in what we know will be one of the most important elections of our time.”

“Join us for an engaging virtual discussion aimed at ensuring Caribbean American voters know their voting options, where to find nonpartisan information, their rights as voters, and understand the overall impact they collectively have if they make their voices heard by November 3,” the group urged.

Headlining the discussion on the Zoom platform will be the Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden is challenging the incumbent Donald Trump in the election.