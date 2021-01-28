Caribbean Cement important to Jamaica's economy — Dunn

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn has lauded the continuous improvement of the Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL), noting that the company is a pillar of the Jamaican economy that continues to be a major contributor to the country's growth and development.

Dr Dunn also applauded the company for its longevity and strategic management of a very critical resource.

He commended the management and staff for their high performance, strong safety record, modernisation initiatives and its ongoing talent development programme.

In 2020, the company achieved record production levels of 940,000 metric tonnes of cement in spite of the pandemic and adverse weather conditions in the latter part of the year.

Dr Dunn, who was on a familiarisation tour of the Caribbean Cement Company Limited's facilities in Rockfort on Monday, said that he was pleased to see what has been taking place at the facility, adding that he was impressed with the level of work that has been done and the kind of investment that has taken place over the years.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction sector is one of the few sectors that continue to grow. As Jamaica continues to grow, cement plays a critical role in the construction industry. In the industrial sector, this company offers the greatest opportunity to achieve growth, which is what we are striving to achieve. That is why the Government has put in place the necessary policies to enable this growth,” Dr Dunn said.

The minister opined that other policies, such as changes in building permits and zoning, have fuelled demand for high rise buildings and therefore more construction and cement.

CCCL General Manager Yago Castro said the oversight, policies, guidance and rigorous standards of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce have made it an important and appreciated stakeholder to Carib Cement.

“We are aligned on the importance of local manufacturing to build a greater Jamaica. Our world-class, high-quality products made from local raw material at our processing-plants staffed by local and international experts is made fresh every day and supplied across the country. We continue to invest in our people and in our operation to optimise efficiency and meet the needs of the construction sector,” Castro said.