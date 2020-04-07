Caribbean Development Bank provides US$3-million for equipment in COVID-19 response
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has announced plans to purchase protective equipment needed by its Borrowing Member Countries (BMC) to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bank's board of directors recently approved US$3-million for the procurement of urgently needed supplies.
According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), personal protective equipment, such as masks, goggles, gloves and safety gowns are among the priority items required by BMCs to enhance their COVID-19 preparedness and response.
CDB, will centrally procure this protective equipment.
“With the disruption of supply chains, increased demand and soaring prices, the CDB will purchase personal protective equipment in bulk to achieve greater value for money and certainty of supply to frontline helpers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDB Vice-President of Operations, Monica La Bennett.
The CDB says that CDEMA, the Pan American Health Organisation and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, which are responsible for emergency response coordination for the region's health sector, will work closely with national governments to identify their needs.
In partnership with CDEMA, the bank will distribute the equipment to eligible Borrowing Member Countries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy