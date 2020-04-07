Caribbean Development Bank provides US$3-million for equipment in COVID-19 response

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has announced plans to purchase protective equipment needed by its Borrowing Member Countries (BMC) to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank's board of directors recently approved US$3-million for the procurement of urgently needed supplies.

According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), personal protective equipment, such as masks, goggles, gloves and safety gowns are among the priority items required by BMCs to enhance their COVID-19 preparedness and response.

CDB, will centrally procure this protective equipment.

“With the disruption of supply chains, increased demand and soaring prices, the CDB will purchase personal protective equipment in bulk to achieve greater value for money and certainty of supply to frontline helpers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDB Vice-President of Operations, Monica La Bennett.

The CDB says that CDEMA, the Pan American Health Organisation and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, which are responsible for emergency response coordination for the region's health sector, will work closely with national governments to identify their needs.

In partnership with CDEMA, the bank will distribute the equipment to eligible Borrowing Member Countries.