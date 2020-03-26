Caribbean Examination Council announces plans in light of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examination Council today announced its strategy for the administration of the 2020 May/June examinations, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak across the region.

The council said it has been working with representatives from education ministries across the region and has arrived at a regional consensus regarding the sitting of the exams.

In a statement, the council announced that at least one common paper (Multiple Choice Assessments) will be administered as well as School Based Assessments (SBAs) and paper 032s, which is a SBA alternate for private candidates and, award final grades will be awarded based on the moderate SBAs and multiple choice papers.

There are several subjects which are exceptions to the process and will require the completion of additional components. These subjects include modern languages such as Spanish, French and Portuguese, Human and Social Biology and Visual Arts.

The council said the strategy will employ the use of e-Testing modality to reduce the examinations administration processing time resulting in the shortest turn-around time for marking and the release of examination results.